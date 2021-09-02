YPD finds gun, exended magazine and drugs following foot chase Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Dayton man who reports said was arrested following a foot chase Wednesday on the South Side is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Ryan Brown, 27, is expected to be arraigned on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and possession of drugs.

He was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue after a foot chase.

Reports said Brown was the driver of a car police tried to pull over for an improper turn. The car pulled into a drive in the 500 block of East Lucius Avenue and Brown and a passenger ran away, reports said.

Police lost the passenger but found Brown hiding behind a car in the 500 block of East Lucius Avenue, reports said.

Inside the car police said they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun on the passenger’s seat and on the floor they said they found an extended magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition, a digital scale and several bags of marijuana.

Brown complained of chest pain and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined before he was booked into the Mahoning County jail, reports said.