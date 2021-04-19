YPD finds gun after man leads them on car, foot chase in Youngstown

Gregory Hundley is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous aggravated robbery conviction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man arrested Friday after leading police on a car and foot chase came to the home of the mother of his child accidentally after the child inadvertently called him on his mother’s phone.

Gregory Hundley, 29, of Warren, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and violation of a protection order.

He was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Princeton Avenue and has been in the jail since his arrest.

Reports said police were called to a home in the first block of East Judson Avenue for a report of a man kicking the door of his child’s mother and threatening her.

As officers were on the way one of them spotted a vehicle Hundley was driving and turned around to try and stop it.

Reports said Hundley failed to stop and instead kept driving until he stopped abruptly in a driveway in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue and jumped out the driver’s side door. An officer could see him running with a gun in his hand, reports said.

Police blocked the area off before searching it. They found Hundley hiding under a porch in the 500 block of West Princeton Avenue, reports said. In the yard next door, police found a loaded gun, reports said.

According to the report, Hundley was questioned about the gun and told police he needs a gun “due to a lot going on” and that he “is in fear for his safety.”

The woman at the home Hundley was trying to get into told police he became upset after their child picked up her phone and dialed Hundley’s phone by accident.