YPD finds gun, 25 rounds in car during south side traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later Wednesday on a gun charge after reports said officers found a 9mm handgun in his car Tuesday evening.

Million Cashmere Perry, 20, of Fairgreen Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he was arrested about 7:50 p.m. at South and East Indianola avenues.

Reports said police pulled over a car Perry was driving for excessive window tint and when they got to the car they could smell marijuana, reports said.

Reports said Perry gave police permission to search the car and inside police found a magazine loaded with 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the center console. In the back seat they found an unloaded 9mm handgun and four more 9mm rounds in the trunk, reports said.

Reports said Perry told police the magazine was not his.