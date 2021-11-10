YPD finds empty AR-15, SUV shot up after answering gunfire call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –Reports said officers answering a gunfire call late Tuesday on the lower south side found an empty AR-15 rifle nearby.

Police were called about 10 p.m. to New Court for a report of gunfire. Reports said officers who just came on duty for midnight turn could hear over 20 rounds of gunfire coming from the area as they were in the parking lot of the police station.

When police arrived, they found an SUV and a car heavily damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.

Reports said police collected four casings from a 10mm handgun and five casings from an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle.

Officers determined the gunfire came from a wooded area on Kist Place. When they searched the area, they found an AR-15 in the grass with an empty magazine, reports said.

Police also answered a gunshot sensor call about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Boston Avenue and found a house there that had been heavily damaged by gunfire in the front. No one was hurt.

Reports said police collected nine 9mm shell casings from the road in front of the house.