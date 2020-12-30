YPD finds drugs following chase on Youngstown’s south side

The driver of the car was arrested after reports said he tried to climb a fence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Tuesday afternoon, police found crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana after a chase on Youngstown’s south side, according to reports.

Daquan Lake, 21, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Reports said Lake was the driver of a car police tried to pull over about 5:10 p.m. at East Florida Avenue and Rush Boulevard for an improper turn.

Instead, Lake drove away and did not stop until he pulled into a drive on West Florida Avenue on the other side of Market Street, according to reports.

Reports said Lake ran from the car and tried to climb a fence until police told him to stop. He was then arrested without incident.

In the center console of the car, police found fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana. In a pouch in a nearby trash can, police found large bag of marijuana and a digital scale, reports said.