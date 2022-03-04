YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police seized three guns during two traffic stops Thursday afternoon on the lower West Side.

About 5:50 p.m., police tried to pull over a car on Salt Springs Road driven by Razi Cornelius, 22, of Tyrell Avenue, for erratic driving.

Reports said Cornelius pulled onto a side street and tried to run, but he was caught by a police officer.

A passenger, Andreis Taylor, also 22 of Tyrell Avenue, told police he had a gun, reports said. Reports said officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in his sweatpants.

Reports said Taylor told officers he had gotten his concealed carry permit online, but officers had no record of him ever having one.

Taylor was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Cornelius was released with citations for driving under suspension and other traffic citations.

About 2:45 p.m., reports said police pulled over a car driven by Ja-Ron Lewis, 26, of Third Street, for a cracked windshield. Reports said Lewis told police he had a gun with him and a license to carry the gun.

When asked if he had a concealed carry permit, reports said Lewis told police he had completed the class but did not have the permit.

Officers ran a record check and found Lewis did not have a permit, reports said.

Reports said Lewis had a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and found a loaded magazine of 9mm ammunition in the sunglass compartment.

Police found another loaded 9mm handgun inside a Gucci bag in the trunk and an extended magazine in the same bag loaded with 9mm ammunition.

Lewis was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.