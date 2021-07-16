YPD finds 10 guns, including a submachine gun, while serving warrants

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police serving search warrants Thursday at two different Youngstown homes found 10 guns, including a submachine gun and a sawed-off shotgun, and arrested two people.

About 5:45 p.m. at a south side home in the 3000 block of Hudson Avenue, reports said members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit found a 9mm handgun, a .22-caliber handgun, a .380-caliber handgun, a .12-gauge shotgun, four scales, second-degree felony-level cocaine and over $3,500 cash.

Arrested on gun and weapons charges was 35-year-old Marchello Stokes. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Stokes is also being held on a probation violation on a weapon and drug charge, jail records show.

Earlier, about 3:45 p.m. at a north side home in the 500 block of Catalina Avenue, reports said police found a .45-caliber handgun, a 50-round drum magazine, a .380-caliber handgun, two unspecified magazines, a .22-caliber revolver, a .12-gauge shotgun, a sawed-off shotgun and a Sten Mk II submachine gun, fentanyl, marijuana, five scales and $600 cash.

The Sten gun was a submachine gun in use in the mid-20th Century, primarily with British or other Commonwealth armed forces.

Arrested on gun and weapons charges there was Collin Turner, 37, of Struthers. He is also expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.