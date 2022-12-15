YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 76-year-old woman early Wednesday wrestled a woman who was later arrested for breaking into her home.

Nicole Corbett, 44, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of aggravated burglary as well as an unrelated charge of theft. She is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said Corbett was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after police were called to the single-digit block of Leah Avenue for a report of a prowler. When they arrived, they were greeted by a woman who told them that she had wrestled with someone who was inside her home and was trying to take jewelry from a bedroom.

Reports said the woman was lying down when she got an alert from her camera system that someone was in her home. She called 911, and when she saw a police officer was at the door, she went to answer it. That’s when she found the other woman, later identified as Corbett, ransacking a bedroom, according to the report.

The two women wrestled, and reports said there was scratching and hair pulling that was also caught on video before Corbett managed to break free. She was found by police walking on the street, and police detained her in a cruiser.

When police checked the video and compared it to Corbett, she was arrested, reports said.

Corbett did not take anything out of the home, reports said. Officers found a bag that she was seen carrying on the video in a nearby field, reports said.

Corbett was also charged with theft for another incident on Belden Avenue, reports said.