YPD collects 51 shell casings after south side house shot up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police collected 51 shell casings from two different weapons after a south side home was shot up early Tuesday.

Officers were called about 2:45 a.m. for gunfire in the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue. When they arrived, a woman who lives in a home that was shot at told officers she heard gunfire and saw a car drive away.

In the street, police found 27 9mm shell casings and 21 shell casings from a .223 semiautomatic rifle, reports said.

No one was injured.

Police said it was hard to tell how badly the home was damaged because there were several bullet holes from other shootings there also.

Police have answered several calls for houses being shot up on that block this year.