Report: Youngstown police arrest two with stolen gun after traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday after reports said Youngstown police found a stolen gun in a car they were in.

Kevin Myers, Jr., 18 and Victor Nixon, 21, both of East Florida Avenue, are in the jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. They were arrested about 4:15 p.m. after police pulled over a car they were in at Parkview and Colfax avenues for excessive window tint.

Reports said police could see both men reaching to their sides as they walked up to the car, and they could also smell marijuana. Nixon, the driver, gave them permission to search it, reports said.

In the glove box, police reported finding a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen from Niles.

Reports said Nixon told police he had recently been shot in the shoulder.