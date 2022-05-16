YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men are expected to be arraigned later on Monday in municipal court on gun charges after reports said they were found with guns during separate traffic stops over the weekend.

Around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, police pulled over a car driven by Tylor Perez, 22, of Chagrin Falls, for driving left of center on Hudson Avenue. Reports said police could see Perez leaning over in the driver’s seat like he was placing something underneath the passenger’s seat as they walked up to his car.

Reports said Perez told police he was coming from someone’s house but did not know the address. He said he was also a driver for Door Dash but police looked at his app and the last time he delivered was on May 10.

Perez gave police permission to search his car and officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun in a book bag, reports said. Perez was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Shawn Woodall

Around 10 p.m. Friday, police tried to pull over a car for speeding on Detroit Avenue. The car failed to stop until it pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of Roxbury Avenue and a passenger ran away, reports said.

Reports said that as the passenger, later identified as Shawn Woodall, 24, of Carroll Street, kept running, a gun with an extended magazine fell out of his clothes.

Police managed to catch Woodall in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Palmer Avenue, reports said.

Woodall was booked into the jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Woodall also has a bench warrant from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he failed to appear at a pretrial hearing on April 5 in a shooting case. Woodall is charged with three counts of felonious assault and a single charge of discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises.

Woodall is charged with shooting at a car on May 18, 2020, that had three people inside, on Market Street. He was not charged by city police until September 2020 and he was able to post a $30,000 bond after his arraignment.