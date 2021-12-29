YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday arrested a person and found two guns after answering a gunfire call on the South Side.

Booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence was Jamiyah Brooks, 18, of Lilburne Avenue.

Brooks was arrested at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after police answered a gunfire call in the 1200 block of Ivanhoe Avenue.

When police arrived at a home there witnesses told police someone in a Jeep that drove by fired several shots. Officers found casings from 9mm and .40-caliber handguns in the roadway, reports said.

As officers were collecting the casings reports said they were informed that two males ran out of the house they were just at and were running through backyards. Brooks was found a short time later running from Detroit Avenue back to Ivanhoe Avenue and was taken into custody, reports said.

Police also viewed a video which showed a person who looked like Brooks in a nearby back yard take off a sweatshirt, put a gun inside the sweatshirt and leave the sweatshirt in a tree. The person who took the video took the sweatshirt and gun and gave it to police, reports said.

Another neighbor also said their dog found a bag in a backyard and inside the bag was a backpack that had a Kel Tec sub 2000 rifle inside with a foldable stock, reports said.

Reports said police did gunshot residue tests on Brooks and a juvenile, but reports were not clear if the juvenile was the second person seen running out of the house on Ivanhoe Avenue earlier by neighbors or where the juvenile was caught.