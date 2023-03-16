YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man wanted on a warrant from Austintown police was arrested Wednesday on gun charges.

Joe Ramirez, 25, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday in municipal court.

Ramirez was arrested after a car he was driving was pulled over at about 4:25 p.m. at Lansdowne Boulevard and Dale Street on the East Side for running a red light. Ramirez was asked to step out of his car after he told police he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance. He also told police he did not have a gun in the car, reports said.

A police dog detected the odor of narcotics while doing a search outside the car, reports said. Police then searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

Reports said a records check showed that Ramirez is wanted on a warrant from Austintown police on an inducing panic stemming from a Dec. 28 incident at the Wal Mart on Mahoning Avenue.

Because of the warrant, Ramizez is not allowed to have a gun. Reports stated he told police he did know about the warrant.

Ramirez also has a suspended driver’s license, reports stated.