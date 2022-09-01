YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested an Austintown man on his third gun charge since 2019 and fourth overall during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Jermaine Bunn Jr., 25, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and three counts of possession of drugs.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Bunn was the driver of a car pulled over about 2:15 p.m. by police at East Indianola and South avenues for excessive window tint. Reports said a female passenger told police when asked there were no weapons in the car.

Police could see marijuana in the driver’s side pocket and could also smell it and asked Bunn and the passenger to step out of the car, reports said. Reports said police found a loaded 9mm handgun underneath the passenger’s seat.

The woman who was sitting there told police the gun was not hers and Bunn gave it to her when they were stopped, reports said.

Reports said police found two bags of fentanyl and a bag each of crack cocaine and powder cocaine in Bunn’s pockets when they searched him.

Bunn is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 conviction in common pleas court for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was given probation in the case but sent to prison in 2017 for a probation violation, according to court records.

In 2019 Bunn was arrested by city police for being a felon in possession of a firearm and skipped his sentencing in July 2020 in common pleas court after pleading guilty. He was arrested days later by Mill Creek Park Police who found a gun with him when he was arrested. He was given a sentence of a year in prison for both cases to run concurrent with each other.