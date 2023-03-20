YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is in the Mahoning County Jail for allegedly beating a woman with a gun that was later found to be stolen.

Devon Royal, 34, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of domestic violence, aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Additionally, Royal also has a warrant for a domestic violence charge in December with the same victim.

Reports said police were called about 11:10 a.m. to an apartment in the 100 block of Greeley Lane for a report of a man beating a woman. When officers arrived, a man described by witnesses as Royal was no longer there.

The victim said Royal let himself in her apartment with a stolen key, beat her in the back of the head with a gun and took her phone before running into a waiting SUV.

Police found the SUV suspected of driving Royal away, but Royal was not inside, reports said. Officers went to the home of Royal’s brother on the South Side, and as police got there, he arrived in another SUV. He reached toward the floor before running away, reports said. Officers took him into custody in front of a home in the 900 block of Campbell Street, reports said.

Police searched the SUV and found a 9mm pistol on the floor where Royal was reaching, reports said. A records check found that the gun was stolen.