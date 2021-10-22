YPD arrests 2 on gun charges, 1 on drug charge in separate traffic stops

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of the police department’s Neighborhood Response Unit, with help from troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol working anti-violence crime patrols, arrested two men on gun charges Thursday and a third who had cocaine, according to reports.

About 4:10 p.m., police pulled over a car at Marmion and Chapman avenues driven by Tramain Thigpen, 26, of Foster Street, after it was spotted driving very fast on South Avenue.

Reports said Thigpen told police he had an unloaded gun in the car. Police found a pistol in the glove box and a magazine of ammunition in the center console, reports said. Officers also found three blue pills.

Also in the car was a woman and a one-year-old child, reports said. They were released at the scene.

Thigpen was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor drug charge. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

About 3:50 p.m., officers pulled over a car at Cohasset Drove and Glenwood Avenue that had earlier passed someone in the center turning lane, reports said. Reports said when the driver, 21-year-old Jerome Tubbs of Potomac Avenue, opened the glove box to get his registration, officers saw a handgun inside.

Tubbs closed the door quickly, but police took him out of the car and took the gun, which was a 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with a 31-round magazine of ammunition, reports said.

Tubbs was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is also expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

About 3:21 p.m., officers pulled over a car driven by Jaron Robinson, 29, of Halls Heights, at East Ravenwood and Market Street for an improper turn. A state patrol police dog detected the scent of drugs in the car and when police searched it, they found marijuana, a bag of white powder and a bag of purple powder, reports said.

Reports said Robinson told police the white powder was “cut,” or a substance used to dilute other drugs. However, when it was tested, it turned out to be cocaine and the amount was large enough to give Robinson a felony one level charge of possession of cocaine.

Robinson was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of fentanyl.