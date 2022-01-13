YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested two men on gun charges after pulling a car over on the West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Josiah Wilburn, 21, of Tyrell Avenue and Davion Mahone, 18, of Lanterman Avenue, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

They were both arrested after a car Mahone was driving was pulled over about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a 3003 Mahoning Ave. store for a traffic violation.

Reports said Mahone told police when he was asked to get out of the car that someone put a gun under his seat, and when police checked inside, they found a loaded .40-caliber handgun on the edge of the driver’s seat.

Under the passenger seat where Wilburn was sitting, police found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Reports said Mahone also has a warrant for an assault charge out of municipal court.