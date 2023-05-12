YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police arrested at least one man after a standoff early Friday morning on the city’s south side.

Police arrived on scene, surrounding a home on Rush Boulevard sometime before 2:30 a.m.

Police on scene say they were serving a domestic warrant.

One officer was seen communicating to those inside using a bullhorn. At one point, they asked one man to exit the house slowly, with his hands up. Police say the man did come out peacefully.

The incident lasted about an hour. The scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, they are working on the report and filing charges.

First News is still working on finding out how many others were in the home, as well as what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.