YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police are announcing that an additional seven school zones will see traffic cameras for speed.

The cameras will be operational in the new zones beginning Tuesday. For 30 days, violators will be sent a warning letter that carries no fine. After the 30 days are over, citations will be issued through the mail.

The locations for the new cameras are:

Cardinal Mooney High School on Erie St. Enforcement starts at 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Potential Development on Market St. Enforcement starts at 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Taft Elementary School on Gibson St. Enforcement starts at 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence on Rigby and S. Jackson St. Enforcement starts at 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Harding Elementary School on Benita and Cordova Ave. Enforcement starts at 7:15 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Ursuline High School on Wick Ave. Enforcement starts at 6:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Youngstown Early College on Wick Ave and Wood St. Enforcement starts at 6:15 a.m. through 6 p.m.

During enforced times, the speed limit will always be 20 miles per hour. You must be going 31 miles per hour or faster to trigger the camera to give you a ticket.

Each school zone also has a midday point where speeds return to normal posted limits, but you can still get a ticket.

If you are ticketed by a camera, you will be fined roughly $100 but no points will be added to your license.

Money from the fines will go toward improving schools.

City officials say they want the cameras to improve safety in school zones.

There are already 15 school zones in the city with cameras. The cameras that will be operational beginning Tuesday will be the last to be installed in the city.