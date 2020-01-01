Youth group at Warren church “Sharing the Warmth” through donations

Officials there say the shelter is constantly in need of blankets

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The youth group at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Warren is “Sharing the Warmth” this winter.

Throughout the entire month of January, the group is collecting new or gently used blankets, twin sheets and pillow cases.

Everything collected will be donated to the Christy House, which is a 30-day emergency homeless shelter run by the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League.

Officials there say the shelter is constantly in need of blankets.

“Our goal is really to help supply them throughout the course of the year because it’s not a problem that just occurs during the winter,” said youth director Stacey Altiere.

“You’re not only helping the Christy House out, you’re helping a human being out, okay, that’s why the shelter is there,” said Theresa Hosey from the Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League.

Donations will be accepted at St. Paul’s Church office off East Market Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.