YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A youth football coach in Youngstown who pleaded guilty in October to a federal gun charge was sentenced this week.

Randy Triplett, 31, was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to three years of probation and 250 hours of community service. He also received a $3,000 fine on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reports said Triplett was pulled over at about 7:50 p.m. on July 2 by Liberty police after he was spotted riding a motorcycle at Mansel Drive and Belmont Avenue for an improper turn when the firearm was discovered.

Triplett was not permitted to have a firearm because of a protection order and a 2012 conviction in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

He also has a drug conviction in 2014 from the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court as well as federal convictions in 2014 on drug charges.

In June, Triplett started the Youngstown Little Bears football team. At the time, he told WKBN, “All I really want is the kids to get here. If you bring your kids here just trust me with your kids and I promise I’m going to make them good. I’m going to make them better. They’re going to stay out of the streets. They’re going to be better athletes and better men.”