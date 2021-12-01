Youth baseball, racial justice at center of Warren grant

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Area Chamber of Commerce Education, Civic and Cultural Foundation (WACC ECC) awarded grants of $10,000 and $5,000 to two non-profits in Warren.

The New York-Penn League Charitable Foundation received $10,000 to help produce its 2022 Trumbull County Youth Baseball/Softball League Nights with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. The program grants every youth baseball and softball league in Trumbull County the opportunity to experience Scrappers baseball at no cost to the player or player’s family.

Coleman Health Services received $5,000 to support its “Unmute the Uncomfortable” Symposium. The program aims to present a candid conversation about racial justice, mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The grant awarded will fund admission for Trumbull County Students to attend the symposium.

Since 1991, the Warren Area Chamber of Commerce Education, Civic and Cultural Foundation has

given nearly $2 million to non-profit organizations within Trumbull County.

Any Trumbull County group or organization is encouraged to inquire to Foundation Director, Michael McGiffin, at michael@regionalchamber.com about submitting a grant application.

As of November 11, the WACC ECC Foundation’s assets totaled $1,200,255.13.