‘You’re not my boss’: Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies say man with drugs in car resisted arrest

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies said a Warren man with a warrant wasn’t arrested so easily over the weekend.

Deputies pulled over a driver along State Route 88 in West Farmington around 4:45 a.m. Saturday because his license plate light and one of his rear running lights were out.

As soon as the driver, 51-year-old Roy Stallman, pulled off to the side, deputies said he opened his car door and started asking why he was pulled over.

Deputies asked for his driver’s license, but Stallman told them he didn’t have one because it was suspended, according to a report.

When they first asked what his name was, he wouldn’t tell them, deputies said. After asking a second time, he did tell them who he was.

Deputies said Stallman was sweating and seemed nervous, so they asked him if there was anything illegal in the car, to which he said, “There shouldn’t be.” Shortly after, deputies said he pointed out a marijuana pipe in the driver’s side door pocket.

Stallman had an arrest warrant out of Geauga County so deputies ordered him out of the car.

They said he refused to come out after several commands, saying, “You’re not my boss, I don’t have to listen to you.” One of the deputies explained to Stallman that he was a sheriff’s deputy and he did have to listen to him.

Stallman reached into his pocket and deputies grabbed his hand, telling him not to do that, according to the report. He pulled out a can of chewing tobacco and continued to reach into his pockets, deputies said.

He continued to resist deputies, who wrestled him to the ground to handcuff him, according to a report.

Deputies said before they could cuff him, Stallman tried to wrap his arm around one of the deputy’s head and neck, causing the deputy’s radio earpiece and lapel microphone to be ripped out. They said Stallman also grabbed one of their flashlights and threw it 20 feet.

During all of this, Stallman cut his forehead, so an ambulance was called to check him out. He was taken to the hospital and later booked into the jail.

Deputies said they also found suspected methamphetamine and a bag of frozen pina colada in the car.

Stallman is charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He could face more charges once drug lab test results come back.

