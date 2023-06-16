BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – You’re liable to notice a little more activity along the sides of state routes in the valley and you’ll want to take extra care getting around them.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation have started cutting high grass along roads they maintain in the area.

First News found a driver working along I-680 in Boardman.

Officials say the tractors and mowing equipment can come close to the roadway’s edge from time to time, so passing motorists need to be paying attention and give the operators room to maneuver.

“When motorists come up to the zones, there will be signs in place that bring awareness to the mowing operations. But it’s very important that as you see these signs up to reduce your speed and pay extra attention,” said Ray Marsch of ODOT.

Just a year ago, a driver on Route 11 in Columbiana County plowed into the back of an ODOT grass-mowing tractor as it was working along the inside lane of the highway.

The motorist was cited for causing the wreck.