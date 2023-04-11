POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — It’s a big day for one of Poland’s latest recruits, K-9 Pogo!

WKBN previously introduced you to this rescue pup that turned K9 last December.

Since then, Pogo has been busy training, leading up to today, when she is officially sworn in.

What makes this girl special — she was a rescue dog from Tennessee. Poland Township Police worked with the Throw Away Dogs Project, a non-profit that helps find stray dogs a new purpose in life.

The public is invited to celebrate with Pogo and the squad at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Her swearing-in ceremony will be at the Poland Township building.