Younstown leaders want community feedback on possibly reopening street that closed 5 years ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown wants community feedback on possibly reopening a city street that’s been closed for five years.

The section of Detroit Avenue between Zedaker Street and Shady Run Road has been closed due to a street vacation since January 2015.

They are accepting public comments on whether or not to reopen the street until 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

To submit a comment, send an email to Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, at cshasho@youngstownohio.gov.

