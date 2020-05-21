Youngtown police report finding bags of marijuana during traffic stop

Officers checked the trunk and found four large bags of marijuana, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found just over $2,700 cash and a large amount of marijuana late Wednesday after pulling a man over on the North Side for excessive window tint.

Anthony Lorenzo, 33, of Lorain, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police pulled over a car Lorenzo was driving about 9:25 p.m. at Logan and Thornton avenues for excessive window tint and that Lorenzo was acting strangely when police walked up to his car so he was asked to step out.

When he did step out, he took a bag off his shoulder, reports said. Police dog Majo was called in, and he detected the smell of drugs, reports said.

Officers checked the trunk and found four large bags of marijuana, reports said, and more marijuana was found in a bag in the glove box, reports said.

The cash was found in the bag Lorenzo took off, reports said.