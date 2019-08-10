Youngstown’s Our Community Kitchen celebrates third anniversary

In just three years, they have served over 300,000 meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Our Community Kitchen in Youngstown celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday.

In celebration, surrounding businesses offered back-to-school services.

There were school supply giveaways and free haircuts from Great Clips. Free vision screenings were provided by Goodwill.

All services were welcome to anyone who attended. Our Community Kitchen aims to help anyone in the community.

“Even though there may be people that work, they can’t make ends meet and so that’s what we’re here for. We ask no questions. They’re welcome to come in, get a breakfast, get a lunch any day of the week and everyone is welcome,” said kitchen manager Skip Barone.

Our Community Kitchen serves breakfast and lunch six days per week.

In just three years, they have served over 300,000 meals.