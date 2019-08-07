Youngstown’s original Handel’s sets reopening date after armed robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Handel’s original location in Youngstown plans to reopen its store after its temporary closure due to an armed robbery.

A statement released from the company Wednesday says the ice cream shop on Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard will reopen Monday, August 12:

This episode was a real jolt to our corporate family, one which left us shocked, horrified, and emotionally drained. We all needed time to recover and to evaluate what was in the best interest of our employees, the neighborhood, and the community as a whole. We have decided to reopen. Current plans have us opening on Monday, August 12. We hope you will join us in celebrating a new beginning of a longstanding tradition… slowing things down with family and friends while enjoying the best ice cream on the planet. Thanks to all of you who have supported us through a very difficult time. Thanks to all of you who will continue to support Handel’s in the South Side. Thanks to all of you who have helped grow our reputation from coast to coast. Handel’s Ice Cream remains Youngstown Proud! Handel’s Ice Cream

Robbers with guns targeted the business on July 14.

Police continue to investigate the robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.