Youngstown’s original Handel’s says it will reopen after robbery

The store at Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard closed due to security concerns after Saturday's robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The original Handel’s ice cream shop in Youngstown plans to reopen after a robbery forced its temporary closure.

The store on the corner of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard was robbed early Saturday morning by men with guns.

Friday, management at Handel’s released the following statement:

As most of you may know by now, the original Handel’s on the corner of Market St. and Midlothian Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning by three unknown suspects. As we approach our 75th Anniversary of doing business in Youngstown, this is the first time we have ever experienced this kind of violence. In an effort to protect our employees and customers, we have temporarily suspended business operations at this location. This has been done to evaluate protective security measures. We have reached out to city officials and local leaders to see what more can be done to serve the city and the local neighborhoods in the safest way possible. Our plan is to reopen… plain and simple. We would appreciate any help from the public to help identify those individuals who are responsible. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Since 1945

According to Handel’s, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

Those with information are asked to call 330-746-CLUE.