YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s oldest football stadium has a new look that will be ready for multiple teams when the fall sports season starts.

A new synthetic turf field is being installed at Rayen Stadium, which has been around since 1924.

On Thursday, workers laid down layers of sand on the turf, which will be followed by rubber pellets.

In the middle is the logo of the Youngstown City Schools. Listed in alphabetical order are the six city high schools, past and present.

The field is lined for football, soccer and rugby.

“It also will be used for our youth sports as well. That’s an opportunity they wouldn’t normally have because of the wear and tear of the grass field. We didn’t allow them on here, but now you’ll see this used on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Youngstown City Schools Superintendent Justin Jennings.

The $8 million cost was paid with COVID-19 relief money.

Still to come, a new baseball field at East, a new track at Chaney and a middle school football field at Martin Luther King School.