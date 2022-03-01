YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Design Review Committee today approved the demolition of the historic Welsh Congregational Church, the oldest church in the city.

It wasn’t without some opposition, though.

First Ward Councilman Julius Oliver questioned why the Catholic Diocese would demolish a church when there is money and space to move it.

“Why is the Diocese willing to take on the cost of demolishing a church? There’s already been monies provided to move it. There’s already been an agreement in place between the diocese, YSU and the city to put it on a parcel of land next to the steel museum. The Diocese would incur no liability at all if they were to agree to allow Cityscape to move this church to the selected spot,” he said.

Pat Kelly, the chief financial officer at Diocese of Youngstown, responded by saying there was never an agreement in place.

“We did have multiple meetings on that, but in terms of any formal agreement or written agreement, there was none put forth whatsoever from Cityscape, the city or anyone. We had timelines we put in place for our future development and things and those deadlines came and went, and there was never any formal agreement. There were never any cost estimates, no demonstration that the funds were secure or anything,” he said.

Oliver said that is false and that an agreement was in place after they all met on the proposed site.

“I understand nothing was in writing. You could consider it a gentleman’s agreement. Everybody was in support of this,” Oliver said. “I don’t understand why the Diocese would decide to demolish a historic structure that has the money and the location to be moved.”

Oliver then questioned the legality of tearing down a historic building, asking the law department to explain if it’s legal.

“Yes, they can tear down the structure with due diligence if an effort is developed to seek every avenue and option to save what is described as a historic house of worship. The law department has analyzed the efforts taken by the Diocese to do everything within its power to accommodate those who want to save the church. The Catholic Diocese wanted to save the church, there were no options that were feasible and viable for the Diocese to accommodate that, and they are perfectly within their rights to move forward,” said Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian.

Photos of the inside of the church showed ceilings falling down, floors with holes in them, boarded-up windows and deteriorating walls and doors.

Oliver pointed out that there was also money offered to repair the church as well. He asked Hunter Morrison with the Design Review Committee if he had ever seen any buildings in this bad of shape be restored.

“I’ve seen buildings in bad shape that have been restored, I don’t know without working with a qualified preservation architect what the costs involved are. I see some significant costs in terms of the beams. I’ve seen worse, but it could be expensive to restore,” Morrison said.

Sharon Woodberry, director of Economic Development, added, “When buildings of this condition are before the city for these matters, it’s because of extreme deteriorating conditions and they do eventually get demolished.”

Oliver asked Sharon Letson with Cityscape if their donor would be willing to take on a project this big necessary to repair the church, given its deteriorated condition.

“I wouldn’t speak for the donor other than to say that she has committed funds and is committed should we be able to go forward with the project,” Letson said.

Nick Chretein with the Design Review Committee requested that the Diocese wait one more month to allow plans to be put in place to try and move the church before making the final decision to demolish it. However, Kelly explained they have been working on this issue for years and are not willing to wait and will move forward.

In the end, the committee voted to approve the demolition with a 3-1 vote. Voting for the demolition were Nikki Posterli, Chuck Shasho, and Bill D’Avignon. Voting no was Nick Chretein. Member Jonathan Imler abstained, and member Jay Crafton was absent.

A nearby print shop will be demolished as well. Both buildings are owned by the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown and are located on Elm St. next to St. Columba Cathedral.

In a statement, diocesan spokesman Justin Huyck wrote, “The Diocese will begin razing both the church and print shop once we receive all the necessary permits. We anticipate this month. As we head into Spring, we will begin the landscaping.”

The Welsh Congregational Church was built in 1861. There were numerous efforts over the past five years to save the church.