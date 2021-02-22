Youngstown’s ICU Blockwatch finalizes Easter egg hunt plans

This year will be a drive-thru event to keep everyone involved safe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans for an Easter egg hunt in Youngstown were finalized. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 28, beginning at 3 p.m. It’s being dubbed the “Egg-cellent Drive-Thru Adventure” by ICU Blockwatch President Victoria Allen.

This will be the fifth time in six years the ICU Blockwatch has been able to do it. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, it will be a drive-thru event to keep everyone safe.

“It’s important because the kids have not gotten a chance to do anything fun this year,” Allen said. “Everyone has been locked down and in their house, so we came up with this idea.”

Participants will show up at Horizon Science Academy and get a bag of eggs. The eggs will be empty, and some will be marked with a color and a number. The color will indicate where the individual goes for their prize, and the number will correlate to what prize they get.

Red correlates to Conroy’s Party Shop. Allen said participants will enter from South Avenue and go west on Hilton Avenue. Yellow goes to St. Dominic’s on E. Lucius Avenue. People will enter from Market Street going east on Lucius. Blue correlates to the Pleasant Grove Campus of Valley Christian School, and green connects to Southside Recycling.

“Everyone will stay in their cars. All of our participants and volunteers will have on a mask, and you’ll just hand them your egg and they’ll hand you your prize,” Allen said.

Prizes are given at random and include bikes, tablets and Bluetooth speakers. Each participant will also be given a bag of candy.

“We need lots and lots and lots of candy,” Allen said. “We need help.”

ICU Blockwatch is accepting prizes, candy and monetary donations. Individuals can drop off donations at St. Dominic’s Church Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. until the Wednesday before the event.

Those wanting to volunteer can message ICU Blockwatch on their Facebook Page.

“I need at least 100 volunteers, I have a few, but we need several dozens more,” Allen said.

Sign up isn’t required for the event and the event is open to anyone.

“Just roll through. We just want to make it a fun and safe and family-friendly event,” Allen said. “We’ve got prizes for about (ages) 2 to about 14. Again, it is a hunt, so I don’t know what prize you’ll get. Either you’ll take it or you leave it.”

ICU Blockwatch will donate any leftover or unclaimed prizes after the event.