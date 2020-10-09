Youngstown’s former finance director withdraws notice to appeal his sentence

(WKBN) – Youngstown’s former finance director Dave Bozanich has withdrawn his notice to appeal his sentence and will continue serving his prison time for now.

He has been incarcerated since Sept. 14 at the Lake Erie Correctional Institution near Conneaut.

The last time we saw Bozanich was Sept. 3, after he was sentenced to one year in prison for bribery and tampering with records. He was led away in handcuffs.

The prison’s website states Bozanich has a parole board hearing scheduled for October, though it didn’t state what day it will be held.

