YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s Economic Development Director has resigned and her position will be reassessed before being filled.

Sharon Woodberry’s resignation is effective May 27. She had worked in economic development for 24 years.

Sources said she has accepted a job in Florida.

Nikki Posterli, Director of Community Planning and Economic Development, said the position will not be filled immediately.

Posterli wants to reassess the job description of Economic Development Director. She has contacted economic development officials in several of Ohio’s major cities to see how their departments operate.