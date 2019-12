On Tuesday, lights are being strung up on the large pine, and the top of the tree is repaired

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The finishing touches were being put on Youngstown’s Christmas tree on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s been a rough journey for the tree, but it is now sitting nicely on Central Square.

On Tuesday, lights were being strung up on the large pine, and the top of the tree is repaired.

It broke off while the tree was being transported from Austintown last week.

A parade and tree lighting ceremony is planned for Friday. The event takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. in downtown Youngstown.