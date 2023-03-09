YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some broken water pipes inside City Hall late last year turned into a hefty bill for city officials. Thursday, members of Youngstown’s Board of Control approved payment of more than $23,000 Serv-Pro for the cleanup.

Four pipes broke in December in the aging building, dumping water in areas of the police department and other city offices. Building and Grounds Commissioner Kevin Flinn hopes the repairs last a long while.

“With the age of infrastructure, there’s always going to be something. We repaired to the best of our ability, put insulation where we could. But like I said, the age of the infrastructure, there’s always going to be something,” Flinn said.

The burst pipes forced officials to close off parts of the building for several days while the mess was cleaned up.

Some work is also needed to repair the aging fire escapes outside City Hall. A recent inspection of the fire escapes, as well as the adjoining police station, showed the structures are badly in need to repair and likely must be replaced.

Public Works Director Chuck Shasho says officials are now working to find a solution to the problem.

“I think at this point, it is safe to say we are looking at a full replacement of it. We’re looking at developing bid documents to get that done this summer,” Shasho said.

In the event of an emergency, officials say the building’s internal stairwell can be used to safely exit the building.

Late Thursday afternoon, Fire Chief Barry Finley is urging public meetings not to be held in Council Chambers on the sixth floor of City Hall until the repairs are made.