Youngstown’s 5 world champion boxers to take the stage Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s five world-champion boxers will all be on the same stage Friday evening for what’s being billed as a “Night of Champions.”

Harry Arroyo, Greg Richardson, Boom Boom Mancini, Kelly Pavlik and Jeff Lampkin will be present.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. It is free and there are no tickets.

It’s being organized by Lou and Joe Schiavoni, a father and son duo who were both boxers.

“Each fighter is going to have highlights of their career, really targeting on that night they won the title. Then they’re going to be there to kind of go through it with a narrator – either Bob Hannon, my dad, is going to do some of it, I’m going to do some of it, and we’re going to kind of recapture that night for them,” Joe Schiavoni said.

“Night of Champions” is being paid for by Premier Bank and the New Orleans based law firm Peiffer, Wolf, Carr, Kane and Conway, which is holding its grand opening of its new offices Friday night in downtown Youngstown.