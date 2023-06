YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stolen car crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police found the car on Catalina Avenue around 4:30 a.m. They say the Kia Soul passed an officer. When the officer turned around to follow the hatchback, he found it crashed.

The vehicle was stolen Saturday, according to police.

The vehicle was abandoned when police found it and no one is in custody yet.