YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged with sex crimes after police were called to a South Side home last month was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on five counts of rape.

Juan Rivera, 34, was also indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

The rape counts are all first-degree felonies.

Rivera has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested late April 3 by city police who were called to a home on Lenox Avenue for “an investigation involving a 10-year-old,” reports said.

An arrest report did not get into specifics of the arrest.

Rivera was given a $1 million bond when he was arraigned in municipal court and a no-contact order with the house and the victim should he be able to post it.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.