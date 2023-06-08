YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An event this weekend aimed to provide a fun environment, as well as resources, for those looking to improve their mental health.

United Returning Citizens’ “Get Movin’ for Mental Health” event took place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wean Park on S. Phelps Street in Youngstown.

The event included a 1K color walk and run, as well as a community resource fair, games and activities for kids.

Nina Shutack, a social worker at United Returning Citizens, said the idea was to serve as a fundraiser for the organization, as well as highlight those agencies in the area that specialize in mental health services.

United Returning Citizens is a nonprofit organization in Youngstown focusing on preparing men, women and families for successful transition back into the community following incarceration.

“Get the word out that we can help people, help them with resumes and cover letters, help them with their job application process,” said career development facilitator Judy Jones.

Shutack said often there can be a stigma about seeking mental help, and she hopes this event combats that.

“I just want this to be a fun event that brings everybody together… reducing that stigma and giving people the resources to confidently go and seek help if they need to,” she said. “Getting to know our neighbors, getting to know the person beside you — even though we are all different, embracing those differences and celebrating them, because that’s what makes us, us, and it’s amazing”

YO! Crash made an appearance to the event with its a room dedicated to constructively releasing aggression in a fun and safe environment.

United Returning Citizens is also planning “An Evening in Casablanca” fundraising event. That event is scheduled on Oct. 6, and more information is available on the organization’s website.