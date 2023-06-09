YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Abused animals, often neglected and starved for attention, receive it at Animal Charity. The organization has had multiple rescues in the last three weeks.

“It’s going to take a very long time. To get them, you know, to the point of being happy and healthy,” said Jane MacMurchy, a spokesperson for the group.

Animal Charity has cages with 200 animals in them right now. They’re stacked in every available space of its current building. It sent an emergency message to other facilities to help care for some of the animals because it knows more cases of abuse are probable and it doesn’t want to stop helping animals.

“If we have to close intakes down, if we have to halt going on rescues because of space, these are animals that are going to die,” MacMurchy said.

Animal Charity needs more room. It has a building five times larger in Boardman. It would be fantastic, and there are markings on the floor of where things would go. The building is bare, but it’s so good it would be the last time Animal Charity would ever have to move.

Space for treatment, care and even grooming would be available. The plans, the permits, the contractors, and the bidding are all done.

“Everybody is on standby for us to raise money,” MacMurchy said.

Animal Charity needs more heroes to provide more hope. The money needed $1.2 million to get the building ready in a temporary fashion. To finish the entire project will be a minimum of $3.5 million.

“And we know that’s not a lot to ask for a forever home to save lives in Mahoning County,” MacMurchy said.

The animals are all receiving care. The cases take time to go through court, but the situation is a crisis for Animal Charity, which now expects to take in 1,000 animals this year.

“Because until you see it, until you walk into our building. Do you ever realize what’s going on in Mahoning County,” MacMurchy said.

And that’s another issue that Animal Charity has raised is about the mental health crisis, which is leading to these cases of animal abuse. It sees a need for more resources to tackle that, too.

If you’d like to help Animal Charity reach its goal, you can get more information on its website.