YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Central YMCA of Youngstown has revealed its new executive director.

D’Aundry “Dre” Brown has been chosen to become the new executive director, starting on April 5.

Brown has been working with the Y since 2019, serving in a volunteer capacity and later was hired on as a sports and recreation director. He also served on YMCA of Youngstown’s Senior Leadership Team as a diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) officer. He will continue to work as a DEI officer even after becoming the executive director.

“Dre Brown is the perfect fit to lead the Central Y,” said Tom Gacse, CEO and president of the YMCA of Youngstown. “A native of the city of Youngstown, with deep roots in the community, Dre has a unique vantage point on the youth served at the Y because he was one of those kids. He has proven adaptability to differing cultural and business environments. Dre is a diplomatic leader with the ability to collaborate and engage volunteers, and a team builder who creates an atmosphere where everyone is fully engaged. The Central YMCA and our community are truly blessed to have Dre in this leadership role.”

Dre graduated from Cleveland State University, where he played on the basketball team, before going on to play professionally for the NBA G League Canton Charge. He then played professionally for the Cleveland Cavaliers before moving on to Miami. In Miami, he spent years as a coach, coordinator and business manager for NBA Athlete Norris Cole from the Miami Heat.

“I’m truly honored and blessed for this opportunity the Y has given me. Not only do I have a job that I love, but a career that gives opportunities to those who might not have been afforded any. The Y is a cause-driven organization and I believe it is my purpose in life to help champion that cause. As a child who grew up in this very building and considered it to be a pillar, a fun place, and a refuge in my life, I plan to further instill that feeling in our youth and throughout the community,” said Brown.