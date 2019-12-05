Youngstown women give back to community through monthly giveaways

For the month of December, women from Glamour Expressions in Boardman are hosting a Christmas toy drive

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three women from Youngstown are making a difference in the community by giving back.

Brittany Williams, Taneasha Williams and Quantiera Hooten have started a routine to help others in the area.

“It’s always a need of something. Someone always needs something — a hug, love, you know, a toy, something — and we just wanted to be the sisters to give that type of love or whatever it is in return,” Taneasha said.

Each month, one of the three women will choose a different way to give back. Then the three come together to make it happen.

“For the month of October, we did the breast cancer awareness,” Taneasha said. “We had raised money. It was three winners. One of the winners received a wig and the other one received $100. Then we did a back-to-school one with personal hygiene stuff.”

The women have been doing this for seven months already. They have given out gas cards, massage packages, restaurant gift cards and more.

For December, it was Taneasha’s turn to choose. With Christmas approaching, she thought a toy drive would be the perfect way to give.

From now until December 22, they will be collecting toys that will be donated to children in the community.

The women said they have been blessed in their lives and want to bless others.

“We come from backgrounds where everybody depended on somebody when we were growing up,” Brittany said. “When I was growing up, you know, our neighbors looked after us if we needed something or we lacked something. So it’s very important to us, as leaders, that we give back in any way, shape or form we can.”

Next month, Brittany has chosen to give back through a day of prayer. The event will be called “Take What You Need.” Community members will be able to come to the shop on January 5 and talk to local pastors and evangelists to get prayer and encouragement.

The women said they plan to continue this monthly routine for as long as they can.

So far, they have paid for all of the giveaways out of their own pockets but said they would greatly appreciate sponsors or donations.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the toy drive or help sponsor other monthly giveaways can stop by Glamour Expressions at 4328 Market St. in Boardman. You can also call them at 330-509-2980.

The toys will be given out at Glamour Expressions at 5 p.m. on December 22. Anyone wanting toys can just stop in.

There is also a bike raffle. To enter the raffle, you can stop in anytime Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and fill out a ticket.