YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman now has the title of “author” as she will be releasing her first children’s book this weekend.

“The story’s about a bird named Birdie. He didn’t have any feathers, but he was determined to fly, and everyone around him kept telling him, ‘You don’t have any feathers, you can’t fly,’ and he stayed determined and didn’t give up, and at the end, he, in fact, did fly,” said Deseree Heard.

“Can you Fly Without a Feather?” is meant to inspire children.

“Inspirational, don’t give up. If you believe in something, stick to what you believe in,” Heard said.

Heard says she wrote the book more than 10 years ago and finally decided it was time to get it out there.

Heard is the co-owner of Brilliant Beginning Child Development Center in Campbell. She says she’s always wanted to work with kids.

Saturday, Heard will be holding an Easter egg hunt for the community and plans to have a book release and signing that day. The event will be at 1 p.m. at 124 Keystone St. in Campbell.

She says this won’t be the last book she writes.

“I’m certain it’s something I’ll be doing again, hopefully soon,” she said.

“Can you Fly Without a Feather?” can be purchased on Amazon.com or on AuthorDesereeHeard.com.