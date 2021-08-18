Youngstown woman wanted for felony arson

File photo from July, 2019 of Cheree Moore, wanted for felony arson

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warrant has been filed against a suspect in an arson Friday on the South Side.

Cheree Moore, 42, faces a charge of arson, a first degree felony, for the fire that heavily damaged a home in the 100 block of Regent Street and sent a woman to the hospital with second degree burns.

Investigators said the fire was set in two different places.

They would not comment on what was used to set the fire.

The woman who was burned has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators said that police had been there multiple times Friday before the fire was set for a family dispute.