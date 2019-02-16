Youngstown woman tells her story of escaping domestic violence, sends message to others

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Domestic violence is not something that can easily be explained. It is complex. There are layers to it, such as mental and emotional abuse, generational impacts and fear.

In some cases, victims may not even realize they are being abused, due to how normalized it has become.

LeTisha Underwood of Youngstown hopes her story can help someone out there going through the same thing and maybe save a life.

“We met working at Arby’s on Market Street, first time I met him the first time I saw him I got that typical movies butterflies in your stomach, sweaty palms and we were friends and it progressed from being friends to us dating,” LeTisha said.

LeTisha said things were fine in the beginning, but once their finances became an issue, things took a turn for the worse.

“We started arguing more, and the arguments, you know it was just a 'shut up' here first, or you know getting loud to progressing to using more aggressive words, to calling me out my name. Then it progressed from arguing to a little shove here or there,” she said

Malinda Gavins, the program manager for the Sojourner House, says that domestic violence relationships often start with mental and emotional abuse.

“When people think about domestic violence, they always think about what they can see, the black eye, somebody with a sling. But when you talk to survivors of domestic violence, what they tell you is that one of the most damaging types of domestic violence is the mental and emotional abuse,” Gavins said.

LeTisha said the arguments between her and her ex-husband went from verbal to physical.

"I went in the bedroom and I just slightly tapped him and I asked him if he could clean it up. I'm like, I know that you have to get up but I don't want it to be left there," she said.

LeTisha said she was asking her ex-husband to clean up some items he left out before he left for two weeks.

In the video above, she deatails an incident where she remembers her ex assaulting her after she asked him to clean up his mess.

Gavins says that one of the most dangerous times in an abusive relationship is when the victim decides to leave.

"The perpetrator may be seeing finally that you're in a state where you're gonna get away from them and they're gonna lose all control, and so the most dangerous times for victims of domestic violence is when they're preparing to leave," she said.

"I don't know why I was thinking to tell him while he was driving, but we were on the highway and he just kept saying, 'you're really going to leave me, you're really going to leave me,' and I kept saying, 'yes, I can't take it anymore, I can't do this.' Next thing you know he started driving erratically, and he said if I can't have you, if I can't have my family then no one is going to, we're all going to die," LeTisha said.

In the video, she details the moment her ex-husband threatened to drive their car off the road, with their infant child in the car.

She said he then guilted her into staying, threatening to kill himself if she left.

A strong support system is also important when leaving a violent situation. With the help of family members, LeTisha was eventually able to escape her abusive relationship.

"Literally just, packed my bags. I told him I was going to Ohio for my stepdad's birthday, I lied to him, that I was going to Ohio and that I'd be back, I just packed one large suitcase and left everything else. And he drove me to the airport, and he said 'when are you coming back again?' I got out the car and I said I'm not. I'm not ever coming back," she said.

Gavins says each year their shelter typically sees around 120 families experiencing domestic violence and their court advocate typically assists around 300 victims through the court process.

But this number is far lower than the number of people actually facing domestic violence in the area each year. In fact, in 2017, there were over 1,600 victims of domestic violence just in Mahoning County.

“For the in house shelter, we offer case management. They help individuals either get back into their own home or find new housing. We offer the judicial advocacy, which is where the advocate works with them and going through the court proceedings,” Gavins said.

With this normalization of domestic violence, it is possible some don’t even realize they are in an abusive relationship. Especially when the abuse is mental and emotional.

Some indications to look for when it comes to emotional abuse can be

Withholding affection

Threats

Lack of respect for privacy

Blaming you for the things they did wrong ex: “If you just hadn’t done that, I wouldn’t have had to act that way in response.”

Alienating you from family and friends

Verbally Degrading

If you or someone you know needs help, you are encouraged to reach out, even if you aren't ready to leave just yet.

The Sojourner House is available day and night, their help hotline can be reached at 330-7474040, any time.