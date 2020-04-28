Youngstown woman talks about recovering from COVID-19 after losing 2 family members to virus

“It’s really sad when you’re there all by yourself and you don’t know if you’re going to wake up."

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is recovering from COVID-19 after losing two family members to the virus.

Vera Little-Horton says she thanks God every day for waking her up.

“The lady came in and she said, ‘Do you have a living will?’ and all this kind of stuff, and I just told her I was going to stay positive, and I was going to put my trust in the Lord because I knew that I was just going to stay positive,” she said.

Little-Horton said she spent roughly six days in the hospital once she tested positive for COVID-19. One of the toughest parts was being there alone.

“It’s really sad when you’re there all by yourself and you don’t know if you’re going to wake up,” she said.

Little-Horton said her brother-in-law died as a result of the virus, as well as a family member in New Jersey. Her nephew recently passed away as well, but they aren’t certain yet if the virus played a part.

Little-Horton went home from the hospital about a week ago. She said although her symptoms are diminishing, her journey is not over.

“The only troubles is with the cough and the breathing, and my legs feel like icicles,” she said.

One group Little-Horton is also concerned about is the inmates currently incarcerated across the nation.

“They’re still somebody’s loved one. You know, those people are not going outside the walls, so somebody has to be bringing it into them. ‘Cause I have people in there, too, and it’s just so sad because they deserve the same treatment we get,” she said.

One Ohio prison that is suffering greatly from the virus is Marion Correctional Institute, where more than 1,800 out of 2,500 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

At Elkton Prison, 51 inmates and 48 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven inmates have died from the virus.

Little-Horton says although she is not fully recovered, she is grateful to still be here.

“I just thank God for every pain I have every day, every cough. You know, I’m not going to complain.”