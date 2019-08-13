Youngstown woman said she was carjacked in Warren, knows suspects as ‘Face’ and ‘Tyrell’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police were called to investigate a reported “carjacking” involving suspects known to the victim as “Tyrell” and “Face.”

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday at Pit Stop gas station on Youngstown Road SE.

Police said the victim — a 32-year-old woman — was found at the intersection of Wallace Street and Niles Road in her vehicle. The suspects ran away before officers arrived, according to a police report.

The woman told police that she “rented” her car out to men that she knew as “Tyrell” and “Face” for $60. She said her friend introduced her to the suspects, and they were supposed to meet them at Pit Stop to get the money in exchange for the car.

The woman said when she and her friend arrived at Pit Stop, a third unknown man was sitting in the back seat of her car. She said she got into the back seat with the three men, expecting to be paid.

She said instead, “Tyrell” and “Face” told her that they were keeping her car a little longer and that they wanted her to go with them, according to the report.

She told police that the suspects drove off in a reckless manner, and she was unable to get out of the car.

She said the third man jumped out of the back seat as it sped toward Niles Road.

Meanwhile, her friend started chasing them in his vehicle, calling 911 to report the carjacking.

The woman said the men eventually stopped, got out of the car and ran away.

Police are investigating and were attempting to view surveillance video from the area.