Youngstown woman returns home to find bullet holes in house

Police were called about 10:05 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Belle Vista Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown woman returned home Monday morning to find more than a dozen bullet holes in her west side house.

Police were called about 10:05 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Belle Vista Ave., where they found 13 bullet holes in the first and second floor.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire about 3:10 a.m. Monday and police also took a report for gunfire at that time, reports said.

Reports said officers found a shell casing and a spent round, both from a large-caliber weapon.

There were no injuries.

